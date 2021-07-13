Watch
Tennessee fires top vaccination official amid pandemic

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 22:14:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have fired the state’s top vaccination official, who had been facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus with the Tennessee Department of Health, tells the Tennessean that she was fired Monday as a scapegoat to appease lawmakers.

She provided the newspaper with a copy of her termination letter, which does not explain the reasoning for her dismissal. Health Department spokesperson Sarah Tanksley said the agency would not comment on the termination.

As of Monday, state and federal data showed 38% of Tennesseans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lagging behind much of the nation.

