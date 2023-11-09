In the age of artificial intelligence, music creators are learning from each other on how to capitalize

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It might come as a surprise, but artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the music industry.

Wednesday, the awards week wrapped with the CMA Awards. During this star-studded week, ASCAP, one of the industry's big performing rights organizations, invited artists and songwriters to a symposium on AI.

The performing rights organization hosted two panels at the Twelve Thirty Club. The first panel, “Navigating AI: Evolving Legal and Policy Frameworks,” included attorneys. The conversation delved into the complex legal implications of AI, protecting creators' rights, and the evolving landscape of copyright policies. They urged a proactive approach to protecting one’s work in the AI age.

The second session, "Melody, Lyrics & Algorithm: Music Creators in the Age of AI," featured music creators who shared their experiences and insights into using AI as a tool to enhance their creative process.

Singer-songwriter Anna Vaus explained originality is important to her, so she uses AI but by no means depends on it.

"I have specifically used ChatGPT, and going from giving it a line in a song that I wanted to write in a popular country song, to using it to write social media copy for captions and hashtags," Vaus said.

One of Nashville's most successful contemporary songwriters, Chris DeStefano, shared he's open-minded about the whole thing.

"I think it's a choice... it's choice that we can still be creative and still take the reins of our creativity and do it on our own, but again, utilize the AI as a tool," DeStefano said.

Lawmakers in D.C. in the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property are debating how the government can help protect the voice and appearance of artists. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn is a member.