In the wake of Covenant, hundreds gather for forum on gun reform

Since the Covenant School shooting, the debate has gone on: what to do about gun reform?
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been nearly two months since one of the darkest days in Nashville's history.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall moderated a forum with several familiar faces tackling that topic at Woodmont Christian Church.

Dr. Alex Jahungir, whom many people got to know during the COVID pandemic, contrasted the debate over guns to how America responded to an increase in car crashes decades ago with car safety measures.

"Back then, if people became ideological and cultural around cars, 'keep your hand off my car,' we would never be here, we wouldn't have to safety we have now," Jahungir said. "Nobody took away our cars, nobody said you can't drive. They made you take lessons to drive, said you'd have to be older to drive, but that has saved countless lives."

Clay Stauffer, the pastor of the Woodmont Christian Church, said places like his need to become safe spaces to have dialogues to talk about these issues among people with different viewpoints.

"One of the problems is even churches are becoming all red or blue and I've always said Woodmont is purple, we need more purple churches so the dialogue happens," Stauffer said.

