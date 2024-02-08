'In this room they operate 24/7' a look inside TDOT's Traffic Management Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You have either seen them in person or maybe saw a viral picture of the funny messages lining interstates across the country, but now the Federal Highway Administration is recommending not to go that route anymore.

This step away is nothing new to TDOT, they have not been doing those kinds of messages for years. Their message boards you see on the interstate are used to warn for essentially for three things: incidents that have happened, pre-construction warnings and any major events.

"We're posting those messages to give the best possible information to keep everyone safe so that everyone can go home at night," TMC Tech Senior Chance Warren said.

Getting the information onto the signs is pretty quick, it takes less than a minute.

It is a streamlined process where they basically get prompts after putting in the details. The information is verified and changed if necessary. The details provided are just enough so the driver knows what is going on.

"Having a standardized message allows for there not to be any confusion for the public and for operators in here," Warren said.

