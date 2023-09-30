Inaugural ceremony for Nashville's 10th Mayor Freddie O'Connell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville witnessed the beginning of a new chapter on Saturday as its freshly elected Mayor, Vice Mayor, and Metro Council members participated in an a diverse inaugural ceremony.

Newly elected Mayor Freddie O'Connell, wasted no time in sharing his vision for the city. He acknowledged the challenges facing Music City, including rising costs and societal tensions. In summary, he said the biggest challenge facing Music City right is how to retain locals in a city that’s growing more expensive and in a state that’s growing more hostile towards certain communities.

Artist and Nashville resident Sarah Clinton was in attendance at the ceremony. She found the event to resemble a blank canvas.

"It is symbolic because you paint what you envision the future being," Clinton said.

Mayor O'Connell has bold plans for Nashville, aiming to increase affordability, reduce congestion and promote job growth while ensuring accessibility for all residents.

Addressing concerns voiced by Nashvillians, Mayor O'Connell acknowledged the city's traffic issues and the need for solutions to facilitate efficient transportation.

"We will make it safer and easier to use our public rights of ways, our streets, and our sidewalks even when not traveling by car. We need our cost of living to decrease and the quality of life to improve," Mayor O'Connell stated.

Vice Mayor Angie Henderson was also part of the ceremony. She highlighted the importance of multi-modal infrastructure and transportation access in strengthening communities, public health and affordability.

The diverse group of Metro Council members were also highlighted and praised during the ceremony.

Mayor O'Connell's vision for Music City is one of unity among different cultures and backgrounds. Clinton believes this unity is the path to achieving the best outcomes.

"We envision a future we want to see, and that’s what he’s trying to do – bring everyone together, making those connections."

Former Mayors Bill Purcell and Karl Dean attended the event. In addition to the ceremony, the city hosted the first-ever Festival of City Services, with over 30 different Metro Nashville departments participating.

