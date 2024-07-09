Watch Now
News

Actions

Inaugural Red Bull Jukebox will take place this October at Ascend Amphitheater

NC5 background USE THIS (24).png
WTVF
NC5 background USE THIS (24).png
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 09, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for fall plans? This October, Ascend Amphitheater will be hosting the inaugural Red Bull Jukebox.

This concert is a unique one in which fans are able to curate the show by voting on things like song selection, performance style and surprise moments.

Seven artists will take the stage on October 2: Brothers Osborne, Shaboozy, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND and The Castellows.

You can purchase tickets starting Friday, July 12.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community