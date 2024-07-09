Inaugural Red Bull Jukebox will take place this October at Ascend Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for fall plans? This October, Ascend Amphitheater will be hosting the inaugural Red Bull Jukebox.
This concert is a unique one in which fans are able to curate the show by voting on things like song selection, performance style and surprise moments.
Seven artists will take the stage on October 2: Brothers Osborne, Shaboozy, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND and The Castellows.
You can purchase tickets starting Friday, July 12.
