Inclusion Tennessee working to create LGBTQ+ center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An organization with a mission to connect the LGBTQ+ community with resources and other opportunities has launched after nearly two years of planning.

The group formed in the year following the release of the 2019 Nashville Pride LGBTQ+ Community Visioning Project and is hoping to embark on a number of difference projects including co-locating wraparound services, resources and programming for LGBTQIA+ 18 to 24 year old's as well as older adults in the mid-state.

This would include topics such as affordable housing, health care and mutual aid resources.

They also hope to partner with healthcare organizations and providers to establish a digital-first navigation solution that delivers information to community members.

They will also be working to build a LGBTQIA+ Community Center in Nashville for all ages with satellite services throughout the region.