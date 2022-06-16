Watch
News

Actions

Inclusion Tennessee working to create LGBTQ+ center in Nashville

Rainbow Gay Pride Flag LGBT LGBTQ
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: A Rainbow flag flies above the San Diego Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 5, 2008. Proposition 8 passed in Tuesday's election banning same sex marriage .(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Rainbow Gay Pride Flag LGBT LGBTQ
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:52:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An organization with a mission to connect the LGBTQ+ community with resources and other opportunities has launched after nearly two years of planning.

The group formed in the year following the release of the 2019 Nashville Pride LGBTQ+ Community Visioning Project and is hoping to embark on a number of difference projects including co-locating wraparound services, resources and programming for LGBTQIA+ 18 to 24 year old's as well as older adults in the mid-state.

This would include topics such as affordable housing, health care and mutual aid resources.

They also hope to partner with healthcare organizations and providers to establish a digital-first navigation solution that delivers information to community members.

They will also be working to build a LGBTQIA+ Community Center in Nashville for all ages with satellite services throughout the region.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap