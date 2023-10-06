Inclusive dance organization empowers individuals of all ability levels

MOVE Inclusive Dance is a dance studio for all ability levels and they are prepping for a big day in November.

"It is the largest performance to date," Founder and Executive Director Lauren Morris said.

MOVE's mission:

We are an inclusive dance studio that empowers individuals of all ability levels to learn life skills through dance. We use the power of movement and music to transform our students’ lives while providing a nurturing, inviting community for all.

According to Morris, around 95% of the dancers have some form of disability. On November 11, the dancers will hit the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

"Most of them have not seen someone like them on a stage especially at this level," Morris said.

They have hundreds of seats they are hoping to fill. You can find tickets to their TPAC performance here.

