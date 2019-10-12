NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday morning, Metro Police Officers from the department's North precinct said an increase in burglaries may be tied to an increase in construction, as more crooks are targeting unsecured work sites. Developers said they have noticed the trend, too.

"It is extremely frustrating," developer Michael Craddock said. "This is industry-wide. There's so many homes being built in this city, this is a smorgasbord of stuff to steal, it's everywhere!"

Including at his East Nashville lot, where he caught crooks on camera.

"Couple of afternoons ago...my subcontractors had just left, a truck pulls in, backs in, loads him up some lumber and leaves!" Craddock said.

It's not the first time he's experienced a theft at the work site, and it's not limited to lumber.

"In the last 12 months, we've lost about $21,000 in stuff from job sites," he said. "Air conditioners stolen from job sites. I had a lady pull up to a finished house and steal flowers - clipped the blooms off and took them with her!"

Craddock says he agrees with police that the thefts have turned into a trend.

"This has just ramped up in the last 2 years, 18 months" Craddock said.