Watch Now
News

Actions

Increased military activity training expected through the end of April in Clarksville

I got a note from the Public Affairs folks on post saying there will be increased military activity training starting today through the end of the month.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 07:35:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I wanted to give folks who live in Clarksville and around Fort Campbell a heads up.

I got a note from the Public Affairs folks on post saying there will be increased military activity training starting today through the end of the month.

Here's what I was able to find out for you. The training is called "Operation Lethal Eagle."

If you live in or around Fort Campbell, expect to see more military vehicles on the road, helicopters in the sky and you'll also hear more noise.

That's because this training includes live fire exercises with small arms and artillery.

This training will run through April 30th.


Carrie recommends:

Ravenwood High sends 3-year-old to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee

"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds-Contest-Ticket-Give-Away-Game 1.png

Contests

Enter to win Preds prize pack