Increased military activity training expected through the end of April in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I wanted to give folks who live in Clarksville and around Fort Campbell a heads up.

I got a note from the Public Affairs folks on post saying there will be increased military activity training starting today through the end of the month.

Here's what I was able to find out for you. The training is called "Operation Lethal Eagle."

If you live in or around Fort Campbell, expect to see more military vehicles on the road, helicopters in the sky and you'll also hear more noise.

That's because this training includes live fire exercises with small arms and artillery.

This training will run through April 30th.