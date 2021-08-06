IndyCar fans pack Broadway for Music City Grand Prix Fanfest

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix gave racing fans an inclusive opportunity to take a front-row seat with FanFest on Thursday.

It was free and open to the public on Broadway between 1st Ave. and 2nd Ave.

It was the only official Big Machine Music City Grand Prix event to take place on Broadway.

"We go up to the Indy 500 every year but love that they’re here in our home," said fan Zack Pugh, "I think that anybody who’s not a fan that doesn’t know about it should crime out on Saturday and Sunday, it’ll be like nothing they have ever seen before."

Fans got a chance to meet several NTT IndyCar Series drivers during an autograph session and pose for photos and selfies with one of more than 15 race cars that will be on display.

The three-hour fan event highlighted a live pit stop challenge with Chip Ganassi Racing and six-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Scott Dixon taking on A.J. Foyt Enterprises and four-time series champ Sebastien Bourdais in side-by-side competition.

"If you don’t want to get in all the mess on Saturday and Sunday there was stuff tonight. I know there’s stuff going on all weekend," Pugh said.

The event opened with the Music City MINI Grand Prix, a pedal car race for kids down Broadway.