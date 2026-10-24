IndyCar will not return to Middle Tenn. in 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — IndyCar will not return to Middle Tennessee in 2027.

The NTT IndyCar Series released its 2027 schedule, and Nashville is not included.

The Music City Grand Prix brought IndyCar back to Middle Tennessee in 2021 after a 13-year absence. The race was held on a downtown Nashville street circuit from 2021 through 2023, including a route across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The event moved to Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon in 2024 as construction near the downtown course affected the event. The race remained at the superspeedway in 2025.

There is currently no confirmed plan for the race to return to Middle Tennessee.

Organizers released the following statement:

“With the 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule now confirmed without an event in Nashville, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the loyal and passionate INDYCAR fans who have been part of the Music City Grand Prix journey.



“From the beginning, your enthusiastic support has helped make the Music City Grand Prix a special and unique destination on the racing calendar. You turned race weekends into unforgettable celebrations and helped create an atmosphere that was uniquely Nashville. These moments and milestones we've shared together will always be remembered fondly and have helped create new race fans in Middle Tennessee and beyond.



“We are equally grateful to the partners who supported us throughout each stage of this journey, from our early relationships with key stakeholders in downtown Nashville, to our friends at Nashville Superspeedway. We take great pride in the positive impact the event delivered for Nashville, Lebanon and communities across Tennessee and we thank everyone who played a role in making it possible.”

IndyCar's 2027 schedule includes a race in Barcelona, Spain, set for July 18.