Infant injured in hit and run after crawling into the road on Monday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mongomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run involving an infant who crawled into a roadway.

Officials say the incident happened on Monday in the 1700 block of Dotsonville Road and that the parents were able to remove the child from the roadway and that he was alert and breathing.

His father said he was in the kitchen while the mother was cooking dinner and that they did not realize the child was gone.

The infant was taken to the hospital for further treatment.