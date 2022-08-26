Inflation drives costs of attending football games into the red zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people are ready for football season, and some may be headed to the Titans' preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday.

This year, you’re going to want to save up for football season. Experts say inflation is driving costs of attending football games into the red zone. The consumer price index hit nearly 9% in July — a nearly 40 year high.

Experts said sports lovers will really see the impact when they go to book those airline tickets for a game.

Airfares have catapulted 28% higher over the past year, according to an economist from Wells Fargo.

The bank released a report this week explaining how inflation will have a major impact on your fan experience.

For people thinking about driving, the prices at the pump have continued to fall nationwide recently, but football fans may still feel the pinch because prices are up 25% compared to last year.

If you're tailgating expect higher costs for food. The cost of groceries jumped 13.1% in July from a year ago, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979.

Experts don’t expect the rising prices to keep football fans on the sidelines.

The bank found that the average cost of attending an NFL game has risen every year since 2006, last year costing $568.18 to attend a game.