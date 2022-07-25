More Americans are picking up second jobs to get by — a sign that the highest inflation in 40 years is really making it difficult to make ends meet.

In June, 426,000 people were working two full-time positions, compared to 308,000 in February 2020, according to federal labor data.

Many people have already cut back on spending where they can, while others have tapped their pandemic savings to cover the rising cost of food, gas, rent and other necessities.

Three-quarters of middle-income Americans say they don't earn enough to pay for the cost of living, according to a recent survey.

Along with more workers experiencing financial distress. that trend also reflects the strong job market and robust employment opportunities in the U.S., experts note.

If you are in the market for a job, head to Jobs4TN.gov.