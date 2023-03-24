Inflation threatening to shut down Nashville's only fair-trade store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every item at Ten Thousand Villages helps support global artisans, but after 22 years of business in Nashville, the store says it might not survive much longer.

Jan Dick's life's work has focused on sharing the uplifting stories of artists whose work ends up at Nashville's only fair-trade store.

"Everything has a story, and it's wonderful to learn about them. The jacket I'm wearing was made by Sorphia, and Sorphia signed the tag of this jacket. She lives in Cambodia and is part of a team called the 'Empowered Seamstresses'," the long-time board member said.

She can tell you hundreds of stories.

"There is no other store quite like this in Nashville where every single thing that anyone can buy has a purpose," she said.

But now, she's sharing a hardship tale.

"I'd say this is a critical time. I feel like right now in the next month or two is going to be our make or break time," Dick said.

Nashville's only fair trade store and nonprofit dedicated to helping people in developing countries achieve sustainable and equitable trade relationships may soon close.

"People just haven't returned to the shopping that they were doing before. People are shopping online or not shopping at all for anything that isn't essential. Rents are high. Interest rates are high," she said.

Dick said they're fighting to change the course of the plot.

"Nashville needs a fair-trade store because Nashvillians really care, and we care about people that want to achieve self-sufficiency with just a hand up. And we care about the environment. And we care about empowering women. And we care about where our dollars go," Dick said.

She said there is still time to make this a story that ends with a happy ending.

"We are resilient and we're just determined to make it," she said.

The nonprofit is accepting financial donations. You can find out more information on how to donate.