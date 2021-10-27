Inglewood community members call for more safety where teen was hit in crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members are calling for more safety measures at a busy Nashville intersection after a 13-year-old was hit by a car.

Metro police said the teen was seriously hurt on Tuesday afternoon after they were hit in the crosswalk area of Gallatin Pike and Ardee Avenue.

Daniel Simpkins, who lives in the neighborhood, said things like this are almost unavoidable if nothing changes.

"You have a lot more people who walk to walk in the neighborhood, you have a lot more density being added along Gallatin, you have a lot more restaurants, businesses being put in. People want to walk to those places. Unfortunately, the reality is right now, it's not safe to do that," he said. "I would love to ride my bike down to the grocery store on Gallatin Pike, instead of taking my car, but I'm putting my life in danger doing that."

The Nashville Department of Transportation said it is currently working with the Metro Council member who represents the Inglewood area to identify some quick implementation safety measures that are appropriate to the location.