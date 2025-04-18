Injuries reported in a crash along I-24 W near mile marker 37 on Friday

NASHVILLE, TN. (WTVF) — Injuries have been reported in a crash along I-24 W near mile marker 37 on Friday.

According to officials, a Metro Fire vehicle was involved in a crash with another car.

There are reports of injuries but we do not have details on how many were hurt at this time.

We will update as we learn more.

