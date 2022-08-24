Inspection required? Not every time. Authorities explain amusement ride process after TN State Fair mishap

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson County Fair, which is also the Tennessee State Fair, Thursday.

Chief Communications Officer for TOSHA and Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, gave the following statement:

Tennessee law does not require an inspection each time an amusement device is assembled in the state. The law stipulates an operator provide a valid annual inspection report for a device to obtain an operating permit. The state of Tennessee does not employ amusement device inspectors. The operators hire third-party inspectors to perform the inspections they submit to the state. Many operators hire inspectors to inspect their devices after crews assemble them at a new site.

According to the inspection report filed with the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development Amusement Device Inspection Unit, the ride in question — "Speed" — is owned and operated by Reithoffer Amusements based in Gibsonton, Florida. It was inspected and approved for use on May 24, 2022.

A stamp from the Tennessee Dept. of Labor/WFD WRC Division imprinted on the document indicates that the inspection report was received two days later, on May 26.

Under section B of the inspection report titled "Carriers," item 4, titled "Safety Restraints," contains a note from the inspector to "check bolts on 2 & 4 safety bolted panel" following a notation of "OK".

The inspector indicated that the ride satisfied the necessary qualifications for operation at the time of inspection before signing the document.

