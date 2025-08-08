Instagram Map lets you share location, raising new privacy questions for users

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Instagram just launched Map, a new feature that lets users share their location if they choose to opt in or tag a place. By default, location sharing is turned off, but the app explains how you can turn it on.

"I think all of it should be a choice," said Instagram user Michele Wuertz. "Because of safety. If you don't want stalkers, your big celebrity fan base following you around — yeah."

Another user, Matt Cheek, expressed concerns about privacy: "I don't want the people I'm just tangentially friends with to know my every move.” He also pointed out potential risks, especially for women on dates, saying, “There’s a lot of opportunity for things to go wrong.”

While Instagram isn’t the only app with location sharing, this update shows how social media keeps changing — and why users should stay alert about their privacy settings.

"It's a great way to connect but we should draw a line. There should be boundaries. I've watched enough Black Mirror to know that," concluded Cheek.

Learn more specifics from Instagram.

