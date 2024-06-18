Insurance issues after the Maury county tornado

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been more than a month since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Maury County.

One person died in that storm, as it tore through several homes in a subdivision.

As we follow through, we're discovering several neighbors there are dealing with insurance issues.

Cindy Spitler knows she's one of the lucky ones.

The same tornado that hit her Maury County home all but demolished nearby houses and even took a life.

But Cindy says more than a month later, the tornado has left not only physical damage but also insurance headaches in its wake.

Cindy says her tree caused thousands of dollars in damage when it crashed into her roof.

Cindy filed a claim with her insurance company. Instead of a full payout of what she said it cost to remove the tree and make repairs, she got a notice saying they were canceling her policy because of her pool that didn't have a fence — a pool that, to this day, hasn't even been fully installed yet.

The state Department of Commerce and Insurance has tips for homeowners with tornado damage, including ways to file complaints and best practices on hiring contractors. Maury County has additional tips and information on a relief fund here.

Cindy says she knows other neighbors have had issues with adjusters and insurance companies, too.

She says she's glad she made it through the tornado, while she's still negotiating through a storm of paperwork.