Intensive program begins for skilled trade training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City only keeps growing, and there's a demand for people in the construction field.

Starting February 27, an intensive program will help people learn new skills to get them ready to join that workforce.

It helps folks get employment with one of the union skilled trades, adding more people to this important field.

The Music City Construction Careers Apprenticeship Readiness Program runs for two weeks.

"This two-week course will teach participants from all backgrounds the skills and information they need to know to begin the pathway to registered apprenticeship in the Union skilled building trades. Content covered includes Labor Movement History, Tools & Materials, Green Construction, Construction Math, and much more," the program's website says.

Those participating will visit two sites a class and will get job placement support after they graduate.

NewsChannel 5 reported on this kind of program last year, where we were seeing construction and craft jobs going unfilled.

Applications are closed, but you can find more information on the program's website.