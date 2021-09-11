Interfaith community collects supplies for Afghan refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — To show and promote unity, the Islamic Center of Nashville and Congregation Micah are collecting items for Afghanistan refugees on Saturday.

Organizers said it’s an opportunity during the anniversary of 9/11 to show we are stronger when we work together, and that as a country we need to continue working collectively for the common good.

Churches, synagogues and mosques within the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network across the country are dropping off supplies at local mosques throughout the day.

Supply boxes will be male, female and child-specific and will include a variety of personal items and will be delivered to refugees sheltering in the U.S.

The Islamic Center of Nashville said our city will be getting Afghan refugees.

They’re collecting things like soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant as well as coloring books, stuffed animals and crayons for children.

Those helping organize the event say coming from a country with so much religious and political strife, they want the Afghanistan refugees to feel well cared for by people from all backgrounds.

“This is not an effort by the Islamic Center only, It’s an effort by the Multi-Faith Community, the interfaith community. Us all together working," said Imam Ossama Bahloul. “It's a good way of seeing an action that we learn. Learn that together we can create a better future for all.”

Supplies can be dropped off at the Islamic Center of Nashville at 515 12th Ave. S. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. More details on items needed can be found here.