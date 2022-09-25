'InterNASHional Night Market' featuring different immigrant and refugee-owned restaurants sells out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People had the chance to eat their way around the world during the second annual 'InterNASHional Night Market.'

The event was held at the "Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition" headquarters and featured 17 different immigrant and refugee-owned restaurants.

"The immigrant and refugee chefs and their stories, they're so powerful, most of them have been involved with TIRRC for a long time," executive director of TIRRC, Lisa Sherman Luna, said.

All the food was local, and people had the chance to try cuisine from countries including Kenya, El Salvador, India, and Haiti.

Sherman Luna said the market is chance for neighbors to connect with one another.

"In the past we did the food crawl which took people to 60 different restaurants all down Nolensville Pike and Murfreesboro Pike, but now to have our own permanent home here in Antioch and bring restaurants together. They really enjoyed event the chefs getting to know each other and seeing each others culinary diversity," she said.

The market also featured live performances by the Nashville International Folk Dancers, Mariachi Mi Guanajuato, Danza Azteca, and the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville.

The market sold-out this year, and Sherman Luna said they're already thinking of ways to feature more restaurants next year.