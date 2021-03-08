Menu

Watch
News

Actions

International women's day 2021 goes virtual

items.[0].image.alt
#IWDathome website
International women's day 2021 goes virtual
IMG_4857.jpg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 19:52:00-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of International Women's Day, women from Nashville and beyond are celebrating virtually.

"The last 3 years we have been hosting event at the Parthethon and our focus is 100 percent women's achievement," said Lissette Delgado-Fitzgerald, IWD Nashville.

This year Nashville organizers joined forces with Cincinnati organizers to live-stream the annual event.

The four-hour broadcast this evening combined pre-recorded interviews with live appearances and performances.

"The pandemic changed how we do it but we moving forward nonetheless," Delgado-Fitzgerald said.

Discussions focused on a variety of topics, including gender equality, social justice and immigration.

A huge plus about going virtual, organizers say it gives them the ability to reach an audience outside of just locals in Music City!

Those who missed the event will have the opportunity to view a recording of the entire event in several weeks. Click here for their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast