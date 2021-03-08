International women's day 2021 goes virtual

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of International Women's Day, women from Nashville and beyond are celebrating virtually.

"The last 3 years we have been hosting event at the Parthethon and our focus is 100 percent women's achievement," said Lissette Delgado-Fitzgerald, IWD Nashville.

This year Nashville organizers joined forces with Cincinnati organizers to live-stream the annual event.

The four-hour broadcast this evening combined pre-recorded interviews with live appearances and performances.

"The pandemic changed how we do it but we moving forward nonetheless," Delgado-Fitzgerald said.

Discussions focused on a variety of topics, including gender equality, social justice and immigration.

A huge plus about going virtual, organizers say it gives them the ability to reach an audience outside of just locals in Music City!

Those who missed the event will have the opportunity to view a recording of the entire event in several weeks. Click here for their website.