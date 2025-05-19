Interns with disabilities graduate Project SEARCH at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are in the heart of graduation season, and it's hard to imagine a group of graduates more appreciative of what they've accomplished than the ones you're about to meet.

At Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, you could say Nicholas Bojczuk is in class.

"My dream job was pharmacy," he said, talking between working in the hospital's inpatient pharmacy. "I'm mainly an inventory expiration person. So, usually when I write something down on a piece of paper, this means an expired medication. We have to put it in our inventory status."

This is an internship he's doing.

"It's called Project SEARCH," Nicholas said.

"Project SEARCH is a nine month training program for adults with [intellectual and developmental] disabilities in the middle Tennessee area," said Brandon Pflug, instructor of the program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Nicholas has impressed inpatient pharmacy supervisor Taylor McFarland.

"Nicholas just loves what he does," she said. "He brings positive vibes and sunrays and sunshine."

For Nicholas, it's been quite the journey to get here.

"I'm originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, the other side of the world," he said. "I was adopted when I was two-and-a-half."

He said growing up, there were people who underestimated him.

"They used to think I wouldn't be able to do anything in the medical field because of my intellectual ability which is a challenge cause I'm on the autism spectrum," Brandon said.

However, a crowd gathered at the hospital believed in him.

"It's our Project SEARCH graduation downstairs," Nicholas said.

"I have been hired by patient transport, and I start Monday," one intern told the graduation crowd to the sound of applause. "I am really so excited."

"They show a manager that they can do the work, and then they're hired on at the conclusion of the program," Brandon said.

"It felt like a dream come true, just like Walt Disney World, where dreams do come true!" another intern said.

"I'm Nicholas Bojczuk," Nicholas said to a crowd including his mom and dad. "I am now a Project SEARCH graduate. My advice to a future intern would be to be yourself and have your mind open to any opportunities that come your way. I feel content and proud of myself for getting my dream job. I am excited to share I have been hired in the role of pharmacy tech PRN."

The crowd erupted into applause.

Class dismissed.

