Invasive hammerhead worms spotted in Tenn.; here's how experts say to handle them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A toxic worm species is being spotted across Tennessee, officials warned. The hammerhead worms prey on earthworms, which are essential to keeping soil healthy, according to Protect Tennessee Forests.

The worms have a distinct half-moon-shaped head with flat, ribbon-like bodies. They are usually brown or gray with stripes.

If you see one, it is important to try and remove it. However, officials warn not to touch them with your bare hands as they can cause skin irritation and not to cut them as they can regenerate from fragments.

To safely dispose of a worm, make sure to use gloves or a stick to place it in a sealed bag or container. Then, cover it with salt, rubbing alcohol, or spray an oil and vinegar spray directly to the worm.

Also, officials urge Tennesseans to check their plants and soil before adding them to their garden to make sure they are free of the invasive species.