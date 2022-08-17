Watch Now
News

Actions

Investigation alleges Lebanon attorney stole $250K from clients

porthlaw.jpeg
Comptroller of the Treasurey
porthlaw.jpeg
Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 22:17:16-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF)  — An investigation into a Lebanon attorney showed that she stole more than $250,000 from clients.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Comptroller of the Treasury found Jennifer Porth put that money in her personal banking account from client funds. Porth focused on family and divorce law.

Investigators found no supporting documentation in Porth’s files or court files that supported the withdrawals and transfers. The findings went to the Wilson County Grand Jury, who indicted Porth on one count of theft over $250,000.

Authorities from this investigation have also communicated to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap