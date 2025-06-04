Storm 5 Alert: Strong to severe storms possible as we head toward CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Warm temperatures and humid conditions are not the only concern as we head into a busy weekend across Middle Tennessee.

An unsettled pattern will also bring the return of storms, some strong to severe Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.

Friday all of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

FRIDAY

As the day progresses, storm chances will increase through the afternoon into the early evening. Any storms that develop will bring the threat for damaging wind and heavy downpours. Isolated areas of flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially in areas with poor drainage prone to flooding.

We will also watch for chances for hail and a very low chance for tornadoes with any storms Friday.

The timing for storms Friday looks to ramp up by mid-afternoon, lasting until sunset Friday evening.

SATURDAY

While Saturday’s storm setup appears to be similar at this time, it remains too early to pinpoint the exact timing, as high-resolution models for Saturday will not be available until Thursday.

At this time, areas south of Interstate 40 are outlooked as the best location for severe storms.

Early indications are that storms on Saturday will once again bring concerns for damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. Also, chances for hail and low chances for tornadoes cannot be ruled out at this time.

