Investigation into death of 35-year-old Cookeville man being conducted by GBI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation into the death of 35-year-old Robert Smith is being conducted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents at the request of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was reportedly wanted for aggravated assault out of Nashville.

He was also wanted in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Cassidy Jackson.

On Wednesday, April 16 drove to Georgia and abandoned his vehicle. He was driven by a person back north and the individual stopped at a convenience store.

That person then ran into the store to hide and asked employees to call 911.

After police arrived, they attempted to talk with Smith who reportedly began firing his gun towards officers. Smith then carjacked a customer and drove the car north on I-75.

After shooting at officers, deputies spotted the car and attempted to stop Smith. He fired a gun toward the Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies while he was driving and then proceeded to turn the gun on himself before crashing the vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. No officers fired any shots during the incident.

