Search underway for person responsible in murder of Putnam County resident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on this evening for the person responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Cassidy Jackson.

Cassidy Jackson's family initially reported her missing out of Putnam County - but her body was later discovered in Hermitage.

Family and Friends of Cassidy Jackson are devastated after learning she was murdered. A loss made even more heartbreaking by the fact that she would have celebrated her 24th birthday this week.

A beautiful person with a fiery spirit — that’s how Jessi Conley remembers her friend Cassidy Jackson.

Tragically, on April 11th Metropolitan Nashville Police Department found Jackson unconscious with head trauma in the roadway on Rachels Lane in Hermitage.

That same day, her family in Putnam County reported her missing — it was the last time they had spoken to her.

Metro Police say Jackson was taken to the hospital, where she later died from a gunshot wound.

Her friends say she didn’t deserve this, and many are still struggling to process the reality of her loss.

According to a GoFundMe page, Cassidy leaves behind her mother and father, Rhonda and Dennis Jackson.

Putnam County Sherrif Eddie Farris shared in a statement “our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms Jackson family and friends during this difficult time.”

Metro Police believe Cassidy was murdered in Davidson County.

Cassidy was a beautiful girl I had the privilege of working with for two years. Over the course of those two years I came to know her as a fun, feisty spirit with a loyal heart and a sharp wit. To me, what made her special was how she was with those around her. She could never be called a mean person. Cass was the kind of person you could talk to about anything. You knew that no matter what you told her, she wouldn’t judge you. She was also the kind of friend to tell you like it is in situations where you really need it. What’s happened has absolutely devastated me, to hear that such a gorgeous young soul was taken from us before her time. I can’t believe I won’t see her name light up my phone every day anymore, I can’t believe we won’t get the chance to do all the things we had planned, shopping trips, nail outings, trips to the city. Things that should have happened that won’t now. But we can remember Cass as the fun, free-spirited girl who was always there for her friends and family, the girl who never failed to make those around her smile and laugh. We may not be able to hold her in our arms anymore, but we will see her again one day. Until then, I pray the police find whoever did this and bring #justiceforcassidy

Jessi Conley, friend of Cassidy

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com