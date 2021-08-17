Investigation underway after man dies at Broadway rooftop bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a man died following a fight on the rooftop bar at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row late Monday night.

Investigators were called to the honky tonk at about 11:00p.m. Monday. It's at the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue South in downtown Nashville.

According to police, a fight broke out on the rooftop of the bar. Bouncers tried detaining one of the men involved in the fight when, according to police, the man began fighting with the bouncers.

When police arrived to the scene, they said the man was unresponsive and died.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the man's death. Metro Police have the case classified as an undetermined death.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.