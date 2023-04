DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after a shooting late Tuesday night at a Donelson apartment complex.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of Trails Circle around 11:30 p.m.

Officials report that one adult male victim was shot and transported to Vanderbilt with critical injuries.

Officers at the scene told NewsChannel 5 that suspects were seen knocking on the victim's door before the shooting occurred.

No further information is available at this time.