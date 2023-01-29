Watch Now
News

Actions

Investigations underway after deadly stabbing on Cherokee Avenue

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 06:58:52-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue just before noon Saturday.

Police say the body of a 30-year-old man was found by a passerby on the street. Officials are working to notify the victim's family.

Before officers were dispatched to Cherokee Avenue yesterday, they responded to a report of a white SUV with blood on its exterior parked at a self-storage facility in the 1800 block of Gallatin Avenue.

Police were able to link the SUV with the stabbing victim. Early investigations show that the victim was killed on Cherokee Avenue after an unidentified person drove the SUV to the self-storage parking lot.

Anyone information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap