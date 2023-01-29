Investigations underway after deadly stabbing on Cherokee Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue just before noon Saturday.

Police say the body of a 30-year-old man was found by a passerby on the street. Officials are working to notify the victim's family.

Before officers were dispatched to Cherokee Avenue yesterday, they responded to a report of a white SUV with blood on its exterior parked at a self-storage facility in the 1800 block of Gallatin Avenue.

Police were able to link the SUV with the stabbing victim. Early investigations show that the victim was killed on Cherokee Avenue after an unidentified person drove the SUV to the self-storage parking lot.

Anyone information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.