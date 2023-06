NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in South Nashville Saturday Night.

Metro Police responded to the 1700 block of Zermatt Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

According to Metro Dispatch, two people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the incident.

No information on what led up to the shooting or the identities of those injured is available at this time.