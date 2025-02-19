Investing in safety: State grants available for search and rescue squads

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the past few days, we've seen the role first responders play in keeping everyone safe.

While some folks who save lives are paid to do it, most search and rescue squads in Tennessee are volunteers.

Now, a state grant with an approaching deadline could provide some funding for those crews.

Dana Blair is one of four generations of Blairs who've volunteered at the La Vergne Search and Rescue Unit.

"This is a picture of my father, my mother, myself, my brother, my wife, my two kids," said Dana Blair, director of the La Vergne Rescue Unit.

This search and rescue squad is run by volunteers and relies on fundraising.

"We have a country ham breakfast, usually from September until about April or May," Blair said.

For the past two years, Tennessee has granted La Vergne Rescue Unit money for equipment.

It paid for a diving suit and a drone.

The grants set aside $3 million to go to different squads.

Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Fire Marshal's Office and Department of Commerce and Insurance said there are more than 90 rescue squads in the state and most will apply.

“The strong response that we're seeing this year is, I think, a byproduct of rescue squads realizing that they have needs and that there is a way for them to address some of those needs,” Walters said.

“I think the average request last year was $28,000. So that’s $28,000 that those guys didn’t have to go out and fundraiser to gain,” said Curt Taylor, vice president of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.

Taylor said that amount of money could take some squads years to fundraise on their own.

