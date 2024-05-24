Investors bringing Music City's first-ever Chinatown to Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is in the process of establishing its first-ever Chinatown, a project aiming to infuse the city with Asian culture, cuisine, and more.

The investors behind the Tennessee Nashville Chinatownare determined to create a vibrant community hub, and their efforts are being met with enthusiastic support.

Sheri Ma, a real estate agent who has long dreamed of such a development since moving to Nashville, is thrilled to see the project coming to life.

"We all come from China and we miss the food and services there," Ma said. "We can’t wait and are excited to have this opportunity in Nashville.”

For Ma, the city's very own Chinatown is more than just a dream; it’s rapidly becoming a reality. "We’re just lucky to have the site selected and to get the work started," she added.

The chosen site for Chinatown is located across the street from the revitalizing Global Mall, with a budget of $27.5 million dedicated to the project. Investor Rita Zheng believes the location is ideal for a cultural enclave.

"It’s convenient, a few minutes off the highway, close to downtown, the airport, and areas like Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Brentwood," Zheng noted.

The initial phase involves upgrading an existing building into a Pan-Asia supermarket. Subsequent phases will see the construction of additional buildings to house Asian restaurants, retail services, and more, contingent on Metro Council approval.

Councilwoman Joy Styles emphasized the project's momentum within the city's planning framework. "This is already on the Planning Commission agenda. It goes to the Planning Commission in June and then comes to the Council for us to push it through so they can start pulling their permits," Styles said.

The project promises significant economic benefits, including job creation. "This is 300 jobs just to get this up and off the ground. Once opened, we’re talking 500 jobs—that’s incredible," Councilwoman Styles said.

Sheri Ma hopes this project will become one of the best Chinatowns in the country, benefiting both Asian and non-Asian communities in Nashville.

"We just can’t wait. We’re super excited to have this opportunity in Nashville to benefit all communities," Ma said.

Plans are for the supermarket to open in 2025.

The additional buildings for phase 2 and 3 are expected to be completed by 2027.

