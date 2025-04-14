Watch Now
IRS: All of Tennessee qualifies for tax deadline extension following severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The IRS has announced a tax deadline extension for Tennesseans impacted by the recent severe weather.

This is because the entire state is considered a disaster zone right now after straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding earlier this month on April 2.

The IRS is automatically providing the extension to Nov. 3 to anyone whose address on file is within Tennessee's 95 counties.

According to the IRS, the deadline will apply to:

  • Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.
  • 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.
  • Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 16 and Sept. 15, 2025.
  • Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, July 31 and Oct. 31, 2025.
  • Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.
  • Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2025.

Penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after April 2, 2025, and before April 17, 2025, will also be abated if the deposits are made by April 17, 2025.
