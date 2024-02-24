IRS holds special Saturday hours to help people with tax questions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is tax season and if you have not filed your taxes yet, do not worry, it is still early. If you are having trouble, the IRS wants to help.

The IRS will have special Saturday hours for face-to-face help at the Nashville Taxpayer Assistance Center at 801 Broadway.

No appointment is needed. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People cannot get their taxes prepared at the center, but they can get answers to questions they may have and find out where they can get their taxes prepared for free.

The IRS said the extra hours are meant to help those who work busy weekday hours get help at a time more convenient for them.

The funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is allowing them to expand their services.

People do still have the option to get help online through the interactive tax assistant tool on IRS.gov, however, sometimes in-person help is the best.

Come ready with your tax documents, I.D, SSN, and any IRS letters or notices. People will need two forms of identification and proof of bank account information.

The TAC also has extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Families or individuals who make less than 79,000 a year can get their taxes filed for free using the IRS's tax software on its website.

Taxes are due April 15.