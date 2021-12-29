Is it the Flu or COVID-19 that has you feeling under the weather?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu is making a comeback this year and COVID-19 cases are also on the rise.

Tennessee is one of seven states with "high" or "very high" levels of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, with the common cold it’s difficult to tell which illness is making you feel under the weather.

Both COVID-19 and the Flu often cause symptoms such as fever, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath and vomiting or diarrhea, according to CDC.

COVID-19 infection can be distinguished, however, by the headache and dry cough that often comes with it, along with loss of taste and smell that has been the biggest warning sign of a COVID-19 infection.

"You know the flu didn’t just magically disappear first of all. I think we saw a dip because people were so afraid to leave secondary to COVID-19. The best way to find out is to go to your primary physician or urgent care to get tested for both,” Family Medicine Physician Dr. John Morrison said.

Health officials advise if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 wait five days after exposure before testing and to remain on the lookout for symptoms.

They said sometimes rapid tests can be inaccurate.

