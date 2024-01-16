Is it time to upgrade your snow cleanup tools? Take a look at these options.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We just got our first taste of winter weather and if you’re already tired of shoveling snow, maybe it’s time to upgrade your tools.

Well, you could use a shovel and broom to clear your deck. But if you've gotta clear say your driveway or the road in front of your house, you might want something bigger, more effective like a snowblower.

Consumer Reports just tested snowblowers and something called a power shovel...and came up with a list of recommendations.

Nothing powers through the remnants of a winter storm quite like a snow blower. But they’re an investment, often costing hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars, so you want to make the right choice.

That’s why before the first flakes even fall, experts at Consumer Reports test snowblowers with sawdust.

“We use wet sawdust to test snowblowers because it has the consistency of snow but it also means we can finish our testing in time for homeowners looking to avoid shoveling,” said Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope.

Saw dust also provides a consistent test from year to year. Testers look at how fast a blower will remove the snow, how far it throws that snow and how each snowblower handles the dreaded plow pile at the end of your driveway.

Consumer Reports tests find that gasoline powered snow blowers continue to outperform their electric and battery powered counterparts. This Troy-Bilt Squall is a good option for lighter snowfalls, under 9 inches.

But if you need more power, consider a two stage snowblower. You can save some money by choosing a compact snowblower like this recommended Toro Power Max for about a thousand dollars.

But is there an affordable tool that can help with the back-breaking work of shoveling that doesn’t cost a fortune? This year Consumer Reports also took a look at several battery and corded electric power shovels –

“A power shovel sort of looks like a lite-duty snowblower and it’s really a hybrid between a snowblower and a traditional shovel," Hope said. "They’re designed to go places where a snow blower would be overkill like a short walkway or an elevated deck.”

This $300 battery powered Green Works was the best of the bunch. But keep in mind these power shovels are heavier than a regular shovel, still require some muscle and only truly effective for 6 inches or less of snow.

“If you’re only going to buy one type of shovel, this kind is the one to get," Hope added. "It works for a variety of conditions, it’s wide so you can lift up a lot of snow and it even has a steel lip here for getting through compacted snow and light ice.”

Another useful tool enlisting help from your family members.

However you decide to get rid of the snow, take it slow and don’t over exert yourself. Shoveling can put strain on your heart, lower back and other muscles.

And remember to dress warmly to avoid frostbite and wear boots with slip resistant soles to avoid slips and falls.

Lastly, if you need to request for your streets to be cleared up, you can request Metro Nashville Snow Removal here.