Is it too early to put up the Christmas decorations?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a debate that brings lots of strong opinions to the table. When is it appropriate to put up your Christmas decorations? Is it in October? Is it in November? Or do you wait until after Thanksgiving?

If you ask the queen of Christmas, she'll say "it's time" now.

“I love Mariah Carey, she is the queen of Christmas," Jamie Bell said.

Bell lives in Wilson County and loves Christmas.

"If it was up to me, I would do Christmas all year around," Bell said.

It's why she wanted to get a jump start and get some decorations early from the Christmas Place in Mt. Juliet.

Bell starts decorating for Christmas at the beginning of October.

“I feel like people think the tree should go up in December, but I don’t feel like that’s enough time to enjoy the season," Bell said.

Elizabeth Abaray, a shopper at the Christmas Place, thinks people should let each holiday shine on its own.

"We let the Fall be the Fall. We celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving and then Christmas goes up," Abaray said.

Joe Shearer, Griswold Illumination Owner, even gives Mr. and Mrs. Claus a run for their money when it comes time to put up the decorations.

"It's Christmas in July. We start it then, so by November you’re late, it’s actually been going on," Shearer said.

Shearer works with business owners to get the holiday lights up, like here at the Grand Ole Opry.

"It will take several months of planning. We have to decide what are we going to use here, and then also the time frame to get orders in to get these displays," Shearer explained.

He also works with homeowners. He says most of his residential customers prefer to hang up the holiday lights in November.

"October 31 is the end of fall and Halloween. We’re then moving on to the Christmas season," Shearer said.

Everyone can agree that the holidays are a special time and at the end of the day, people should do whatever makes them happy.

Joe says they will hang the outdoor holiday lights at the Grand Ole Opry, next week.

The display outside will have 50,000 to 100,000 lights with plans of putting a 16-foot tree in the middle of the court yard.

If you would like to hire Griswold Illumination to put up your Christmas lights, you can visit their Facebook.

