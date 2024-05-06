Is Sebastian Rogers in North Carolina?

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The latest lead in the ongoing search for Sebastian Rogers centers on a photo of a young boy.

Could it be him?

Authorities are now vetting a photograph taken of a teen who very much resembles Sebastian.

The photo was taken at a visitor center in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina a week ago Saturday.

MorningLine: Latest on Strain and Rogers pt1

A woman rushing to meet family took the snapshot thinking the boy resembled Sebastian and later after looking at it closely she contacted authorities.

Since then investigators have been trying to confirm an identity. The key is locating the person in the photo to confirm it was not Sebastian.

But so far that person has not been found so they can’t rule out the possibility it might be him.

Sebastian disappeared from his Hendersonville home more than two months ago, leaving barefoot in the middle of the night with nothing but a flashlight.

"This is the system we use to track all of our searchers," said Ken Weidner with with Sumner County EMA.

A massive search effort of the surrounding neighborhood found not a trace of the 15-year-old autistic boy. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of foul play or that Sebastian was taken or left the area.

Eric Craddock, chief deputy with the Sumner County sheriff heads up the investigation.

"We are doing everything we can do...every time a tip comes down we follow up," said Craddock.

The sheriff's office and TBI have received dozen of photos and reports of potential sightings.

To date, all vetted and none confirmed. The latest tip now is this photo from North Carolina.

Authorities hope the person or his familycomes forward and until someone does the photo remains a potential lead.

What does Sebastian's family think of the photo? His grandmother said she is 50/50 on whether it might be him.

And, like everyone else, holding out hope. Tips in the Sebastian case can be sent to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

You can also check the active missing child alerts across Tennessee here.