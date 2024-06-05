Is someone you love in a nursing home? Call an ombudsman if there's a problem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nursing homes should be a safe option for anyone needing long-term care, but we know it's not always smooth sailing.

It can be extremely stressful having an aging parent or another adult you care about in a long-term care facility.

Fortunately, the Tennessee Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman could offer you and your family some relief.

When Ruby Smith's mother broke her leg at her long-term care facility, she needed help.

"I needed answers, more information," said Ruby Smith. "I needed the state to actually come in and look at the whole incident. I needed to find out what was going to be the outcome, how were we going to be able to help her heal."

Smith saw the phone number for the state long-term care ombudsman at her mom's facility.

"I was like, at this point, I don't have anything to lose," Smith said.

Teresa Teeple's office took Ruby's call. She is the state long-term ombudsman. Ombudsmen fight for adults who live in a long-term care facilities.

"Normally we introduce ourselves as advocates," Teeple said with a smile. "Ombudsman doesn't tell the story of what we do."

According to Teeple, staffing issues at facilities are a big reason complaints are up.

"In some facilities there just are too few staff to meet the acuity of residents in those homes. In other facilities, we're finding staff aren't trained well enough to provide the care for the residents that live there," Teeple said.

Unfortunately, complaints about abuse, neglect and exploitation top the list of issues that ombudsmen hear about. They also often hear about care quality, autonomy, choice and rights, admission, transfer, discharge and eviction, the living environment and dietary concerns.

The office responded to the most complaints for a given year in its recorded history in fiscal year 2023. The ombudsman took on more than 4,500 complaints.

Smith can't say enough good things about what the ombudsman did for her family and her mother with dementia. She said not only did she get answers about her mom's injury, she also improved her quality of life.

"And that put years, even, on her life," Smith said.

Ombudsman services are free, confidential and available anywhere in Tennessee.

To reach an advocate just call 877-236-0013 and tell them where in the state you need help.