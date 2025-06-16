Is the man accused of killing Belmont student Jillian Ludwig competent to stand trial? That's up to a judge.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge will soon decide whether the suspected shooter in the killing of Belmont student Jillian Ludwig is competent enough to stand trial.

Shaquille Taylor is accused of shooting and killing college student Jillian Ludwig in 2023. Ludwig was hit by a stray bullet while she was walking near Belmont's campus. Her family was in court for the competency hearing.

Taylor's attorneys called multiple witnesses, including family members and psychologists who have evaluated him in the past.

Edward Sampson, uncle of suspect Shaquille Taylor, told the judge, "Sometimes it seems like his facial expressions show he's kind of confused about a conversation."

"Forgetfulness, if you say certain things, he, you know, he doesn't understand exactly what you're saying," said Angela Domenick, a woman who has custody of Taylor's young child and is the girlfriend of Sampson.

Jenny Matthai, now retired from the state of Tennessee, evaluated Taylor in 2021 when he was suspected of another crime. "Can he put information together and decide to solve? That I didn't see he could do," said Jenny Matthai, a licensed psychologist.

Mary Elizabeth Wood did a mental health assessment for Taylor in 2021 and 2023, shortly after Ludwig's murder. "I'm concerned that he is not competent to proceed," said Mary Elizabeth Wood, a licensed psychologist.

Wood added, she is not aware of any mental health professional who would consider him able to stand trial. "I have not seen an expert ever offer that opinion about Mister Taylor, no," said Wood.

Wood diagnosed Taylor with an intellectual disability and determined that Taylor had a very low IQ and struggled to understand complex scenarios, including his own trial. But Judge Steve Dozier asked Wood if, when explained to him repeatedly and slowly, Taylor could understand well enough to possibly stand trial?

"Could it occur? Yes. To slow it down and do that focused instruction with Mr. Taylor. It could," testified Wood.

Shaquille Taylor will have to return on Tuesday as this competency hearing continues. Judge Dozier may not make a final decision for several days or weeks.

Members of both Taylor's and Ludwig's families were present for the hearing but decided not to speak with reporters while the hearing was still ongoing.

Jillian's Law

In response to Ludwig's senseless death, Tennessee lawmakers unanimously passed what's now known as 'Jillian's Law.'

Under Tennessee law as it was then, the judge had to release Shaquille Taylor because doctors did not consider him a danger to himself or others.

Under Jillian's Law, which took effect nearly a year ago, if doctors consider someone not competent to stand trial, that person automatically is sent to a mental health facility.

However, the limited availability of mental health beds in Tennessee continues to be a problem. Lawmakers promise to continue to add funding to increase mental health bed space in Tennessee.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.