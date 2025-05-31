Is your alternate way of getting Ozempic safe?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've all heard about Ozempic — a medication that treats diabetes but is largely used to lose weight.

The drug has soared in popularity in the last few years.

But not everyone does what's recommended: going through a doctor and looking at how the medication fits into their particular lifestyle.

The steep price has led some people to seek out the drug online, through pop-up clinics or compounding pharmacies to save money.

However, these alternative options are sometimes cause for concern, says Dr. Gitanjali Srivastava, an obesity medicine specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She says the FDA is now looking critically at compounding, a type of pharmacy that provides medications that aren't commercially available.

While compounding is common, and reasonable for many drugs, especially with patients who have trouble swallowing pills, it could be dangerous for a newer drug like Ozempic.

"They're taking sort of generic ingredients or available ingredients that are available and mixing them together to mimic what would be the FDA-approved formulation of these medications," explained Dr. Srivastava.

She says obtaining the weight loss drug in this way could, and has, led to serious gastrointestinal issues, like vomiting and diarrhea, and in some cases, death.

"When one person is doing it, the next person thinks that 'Oh, well my neighbor is doing it, my friends are doing it, it should be safe'. But when we look at from a national perspective what is going on, we're getting into some serious trouble there."

The good news is the demand for Ozempic has dropped substantially, and new competing drugs are in the works. This means more options for patients, a renewed focus on safety, and lower costs.

"So I think the journey starts with talking to your medical provider, whomever that may be, and having the discussion and educating yourself on 'hey what's going on with my body from head to toe?'" concluded Dr. Srivastava.

She recommends talking to your primary care physician to get a fully comprehensive view of how the medication would fit into your life, factoring in your diet, sleep, and existing health conditions.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.