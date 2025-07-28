Is your car ready heat-wave ready? What you can do to prevent costly breakdowns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Car trouble isn't just inconvenient. It could put you out in the heat at the worst time possible.

While many think cold weather is the big culprit for vehicle issues, extreme heat poses a greater threat to your car.

When temperatures soar into the 90s, most breakdowns come down to engine or tire trouble, leaving drivers stranded, waiting for a tow truck, and facing unexpected expenses.

To avoid this scenario, AAA recommends getting your battery, coolant, tires, fluids, and AC checked before hitting the road in extreme heat.

"Tires get hot, transmissions get hot, engine gets hot, you're trying to keep them cool, they're maxed out, you're sitting in idling. The air coming through is hot, you're putting stress on everything," said Shawn Fitzjarrald, owner of Precision Tune Auto Care on Murfreesboro Pike.

With persistent 90-degree weather this month, the team at Precision Tune Auto Care has been staying busy, keeping up with heat-related car issues.

There are low-cost steps drivers can take to stay cool and protect their vehicles in the process.

"The big thing on ACs is cabin filters. A lot of people don't know you have them. Just like the filter on your furnace you have at home, there's one internal on your dash, and they can get plugged up," Fitzjarrald said.

On a hot day, a closed vehicle can reach 140 degrees in just a few minutes. The team has seen the sun damage seats and computers in many vehicles.

"Anything computer-related can be affected by the heat because your processing boards are in a gel, and they break down. Wiring is all wrapped in plastic, and it breaks down and gets hot. Heat is effective to a lot of things," Fitzjarrald said.

When it comes to tires, maintaining the right PSI is key. Heat causes air to expand, which can lead to blowouts.

"Tractor-trailers are notorious for it because they run 100-115 pounds, and they're under stress all the time," Fitzjarrald said.

So, before the check engine light turns on, experts recommend being proactive.

"If you're on the side of the highway, it's even hotter... big thing is, get them in and get them checked out," Fitzjarrald said.

Even with proper preventative maintenance, breakdowns can still occur. Some essential items you'll want in the summer in case of an emergency are sunscreen, bug spray, and extra drinking water.

