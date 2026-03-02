Isaac Litton students close Black History Month with celebration of legacy and culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Isaac Litton Middle School ended Black History Month with a celebration honoring the stories and accomplishments of those whose legacies are still felt today.

A diverse group of students and staff helped organize the presentation, which included spoken word, African dances and songs written by artists of the past and present.

Staff invited myself and other guests to offer words of encouragement to the students.

Dan Blommel Levi Ismail offers words of encouragement to students of Isaac Litton Middle School.

The stands were filled with students encouraging their classmates, along with parents who stopped by to show their support.

While the entire program lasted roughly an hour, the room was filled with energy from start to finish — a fitting tribute to the many Black stories that students of all backgrounds made the time to study and appreciate.

It may have been just one day, in one month, but these students and staff made it one to remember.