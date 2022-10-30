Islamic Center of Williamson County hosts Open Mosque Day

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors of all faiths were invited to visit the Islamic Center of Williamson County during the annual Open Mosque Day.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity to debunk common stereotypes about the Islamic faith as well as address the dangers of Islamophobia.

More than 200 people attended the event. Visitors had a chance to try different activities like a virtual reality experience, get a henna design, and ask important questions.

"When people come together we can find out that yes there are differences, but more commonalities. And based on the commonalities as I mentioned to the audience we can work together. People of different faiths, cultures, nationalities, races to build better societies," director of GainPeace, Sabeel Ahmed, said.

If you weren't able to attend today's event, Ahmed said you are always invited to reach out to the Islamic Center if you have any questions.