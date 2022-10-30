Watch Now
News

Actions

Islamic Center of Williamson County hosts Open Mosque Day

mosque day.PNG
Araceli Crescencio
Franklin Mosque opens its doors to community in hopes of clearing misinformation about the Islamic faith. <br/><br/><br/>
mosque day.PNG
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 23:09:08-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors of all faiths were invited to visit the Islamic Center of Williamson County during the annual Open Mosque Day.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity to debunk common stereotypes about the Islamic faith as well as address the dangers of Islamophobia.
More than 200 people attended the event. Visitors had a chance to try different activities like a virtual reality experience, get a henna design, and ask important questions.

"When people come together we can find out that yes there are differences, but more commonalities. And based on the commonalities as I mentioned to the audience we can work together. People of different faiths, cultures, nationalities, races to build better societies," director of GainPeace, Sabeel Ahmed, said.

If you weren't able to attend today's event, Ahmed said you are always invited to reach out to the Islamic Center if you have any questions.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap