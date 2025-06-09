'It could have been very disastrous': New details on the plane crash in Tullahoma

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A skydiving plane carrying 20 experienced skydivers crashed shortly after takeoff in Tullahoma on Sunday, resulting in injuries but remarkably no fatalities.

The Skydive Tennessee aircraft experienced an unknown issue soon after departing from Tullahoma Airport, according to investigators. "The plane experienced an unknown issue that resulted in an impact with both trees and terrain," said Jason Quick, Tullahoma City Administrator, during a Sunday news conference.

Four people, including the pilot, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Officials described the outcome as fortunate given the circumstances. "Based off what I saw and some of the information I have, it could have been very disastrous," Quick said.

The plane crashed just feet away from the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, which houses dozens of rare and antique aircraft.

"There's some airplanes in there that are irreplaceable, and if something had happened to that building, there's no doubt some of those airplanes would have been damaged, possibly beyond repair," Quick said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation. A spokesperson said they will focus on three key areas: the pilot, the aircraft, and the operating environment.

Federal investigators were seen collecting evidence at the crash site. Officials said the wreckage will eventually be transported to a facility in Springfield, Tennessee, for further examination.

Multiple attempts to contact Skydive Tennessee, including visiting their office, have been unsuccessful.

Quick noted that while the crash was serious, the community's emergency response protocols worked effectively. "We were fortunate that the plane was able to hit the tree and then land where it did land, otherwise we would have had a different situation," he said.

Tullahoma, known for its aviation connections, has emergency teams specifically trained for aircraft incidents. "We practice, we train on these types of things, every day," Quick said. "We were able to do what we do best — which is take care of our people."

Do you have information about this incident or know someone who was affected by the crash? Our team is continuing to investigate what caused this near-tragedy. Share your experiences or insights by emailing chris.davis@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.